Woman dead, suspect arrested after Saturday shooting in NE

Police in the District say they have arrested a suspect for a Saturday afternoon shooting in Northeast that left a woman dead.

In a news release, the Metropolitan Police Department said that around 3:13 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the 1200 block of Duncan Place for reports of a shooting. On the scene, officers found the victim, 21-year-old Jordan Coates, in front of an apartment building with injuries from gunshot wounds.

Coates was transported to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Police said that, during the investigation, they located the suspect, 24-year-old Damion Brown of Southeast D.C., in an apartment nearby. After a brief barricade at the apartment, Brown surrendered to MPD and was arrested.

Brown is charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. Police said the incident appears to be domestic in nature.

Approximate location of Saturday’s shooting in Northeast D.C.

