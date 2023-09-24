Rain or shine: Annual Fiesta DC Parade celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Despite gray skies above, the annual Fiesta DC Parade hosted a vibrant event in downtown Washington, D.C., that celebrated the diversity of Latino cultures.

“It can rain down as hard as it wants, but it’s not going to dim down the passion we have for this event,” one paradegoer told WTOP.

With a lively display of traditional costumes, music and entertainment, the parade allowed visitors to explore the uniqueness of each country represented.

The parade kicked off at Constitution Avenue and 7th Street, near the iconic National Archives building. The streets were alive with colorful balloons and flags.

Señorita Ecuador, Jocelynne, appeared in the parade as an ambassador.

“Latinas, and especially Ecuadorians, we’re not just the stereotypes you see in the media,” she said. “We’re professionals, we’re students, and we’re really leading the discussions here in DC.”

Ecuador was selected as “Country of Origin” for this year’s event, where the country’s rich history, vibrant customs, artistic expressions and culinary delights were highlighted.

Spectators lined the route, waiting to see if rain would stop the floats and dance troupes. But it never did.

