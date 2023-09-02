2 teenage girls dead, 1 injured after shooting in Northwest DC

Three teenagers were shot in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Police say two victims died at the hospital and one is in critical condition.

Police have identified the two deceased as 19-year-old Mikeya Ferguson, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Cle’shai Perry, of Northwest, D.C. The critically wounded teenager was identified as a juvenile by police.

Just before midnight, D.C. police responded to sounds of gunshots in the 1300 block of 7th Street, near Mount Vernon Square, according to a social media post from the department.

The three teenagers were found in a parking lot, all with gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victims to hospitals for treatment.

After all lifesaving efforts failed, Ferguson and Perry were pronounced dead, according to police. The third victim is in critical, but stable condition.

There is no word on a suspect and police are offering a $50,000 reward for any information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for these deaths.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call the department at 202-727-9099 or anonymously text the tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

Here’s a map of the area where police said the shooting happened.

