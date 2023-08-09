2-year-old DC child found safe after Amber Alert issued; police search for suspect

Police in D.C. are looking for a suspect in relation to an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old who was found safe Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, the suspect got into a 2018 black Toyota Highlander that was left running and unattended with the 2-year-old boy in the backseat around 6 a.m. Wednesday before driving off.

An Amber Alert was issued shortly after 8 a.m. for the toddler, who had last been seen in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE.

After about 20 minutes, both the child and the vehicle were safely located in the 1200 block of 49th Street NE.

The 2-year-old’s grandmother Rose Scott spoke to Fox5 DC saying, “I just thank God that he’s well and alive and that he’s safe … I beat myself up so bad.”

D.C. police released photos of a suspect related to the alert. Information about the suspect’s identity was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

