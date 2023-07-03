Live Radio
DC police search for suspects in string of explosions at local businesses

July 3, 2023, 7:50 AM

D.C. police are looking for suspects who they said set a series of explosions at local businesses early Sunday morning.

The first explosive device was set at Truist Bank around 4:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast. Police said the explosive went off on the sidewalk and caused damage. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

Shortly after at 4:36 a.m. a suspect set off an explosive device on the sidewalk in front of the door of a Nike store in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast, then also fled in a vehicle, police said.

Then at 4:45 a.m., a suspect threw a Molotov cocktail-style object at the Safeway located in the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast, before they fled in a vehicle.

All of the businesses were closed at the time of the explosions, and there were no injuries reported. Police said it appears as though the businesses were targeted, and not individual people.

Police released photos of one of the suspects and the vehicle used at the scene of one of the incidents captured by surveillance cameras. The car is described as a gold/champagne-colored Acura TL with a Maryland license plate 17971CK.

Police in D.C. released photos of a suspect and the vehicle at the scene of several explosions at local businesses Sunday morning. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Police said they’re a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these offenses.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call the police department at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s text tip line at 50411.

