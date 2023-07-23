DC police investigate double homicide in Columbia Heights

A search for suspects is underway after two men were shot and killed in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest D.C., Saturday night.

A search for suspects is underway after two men were shot and killed in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest D.C. on Saturday night.

According to D.C. police, first responders were called to the 1400 block of Girard Street NW around 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

On the scene, officers found one male shooting victim. A spokesperson for the police department told WTOP that, moments later, officers were flagged down to assist a second male victim roughly a block away, near the intersection of 14th and Fairmount streets.

In a news release, police identified the two victims as 29-year-old Luke Whitaker of D.C. and 19-year-old Zion Hollingsworth-Hayes of Silver Spring.

Police said both men were unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. First responders with D.C. Fire and EMS were unable to revive either victim, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said an investigation into the double homicide is ongoing.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.