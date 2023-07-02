2 killed in separate Southeast DC shootings

In the span of less than an hour, two men were killed and a third injured in separate shootings early Saturday in Southeast, D.C. police say.

The first shooting happened after midnight Saturday in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, according to a tweet from police. Police found a man shot in the 500 block of Parkland Place, a short distance from the reported shooting location.

The unidentified man died at the scene.

An investigation revealed a second man shot in the area was in the hospital receiving treatment.

Less than an hour later, police were called to the 1500 block of Good Hope Road for a separately reported shooting, according to a tweet from police.

Officers found an adult man with serious shooting injuries at the scene, police said. D.C. Fire and EMS responded but the man died at the scene.

Police identified the man as Frank Maddox, 27, of Capitol Heights, Maryland.

An approximate location for both shootings is included below.

The department asks anyone with tips related these shootings to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

