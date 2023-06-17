Mayor Bowser and Ward 8 leaders expand revitalization plans in Congress Heights

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Ward 8 leaders are looking to build on the momentum from last week's ribbon cutting of a new retail village, Sycamore and Oak, in the Congress Heights neighborhood.

The Retail Village at Sycamore & Oak for Black business owners and entrepreneurs opened May 17 in D.C.’s Congress Heights and its first participants have moved in. (Courtesy Congress Heights Community Training & Development Corporation)

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Ward 8 leaders are looking to build on the momentum from last week’s ribbon cutting of a new retail village, Sycamore & Oak, in the Congress Heights area of Southeast D.C.

Sycamore & Oak is made up entirely of entrepreneurs from Wards 7 and 8, many of whom are opening their first brick-and-mortar shops. It will also serve as an incubator to boost small businesses in the area, with local leaders hoping it will help create generational wealth for the entrepreneurs who are finally getting a chance to shine.

The retail village houses 13 businesses, and the mayor says it will create approximately 100 new jobs. But Mayor Bowser wants people to know that the 22,000-square-foot shopping building is only the beginning of their plans.

“We will be building the new Congress Heights Library right here in Ward 8,” the mayor said.

A design and construction team was recently chosen for the new 20,000-square-foot library, planned to open in late 2027. It will be a part of the St. Elizabeth’s East campus.

Bowser also says the city is actively accepting proposals to develop another piece of the campus for additional housing, office and retail space.

“We call it ‘Parcel 6,'” she explains. “I’m going to release the request for proposals for serious developers who want to continue to help us deliver on our vision for St. Elizabeth’s East.”

District leaders say all of this development is part of the city’s continued effort to revitalize the area.

The development began in 2018 with the opening of a new entertainment and sports arena. Bowser said they plan to continue investing in the area to create economic vitality and deliver on the promises her administration has made.

“More jobs, more business opportunities, better healthcare opportunities, and more opportunities for home ownership for D.C. residents,” she said.

