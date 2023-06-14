14-year-old in Southeast dies of multiple gunshot wounds

A 14-year-old has died after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Southeast, D.C. police say.

The teen was identified by police as Stephon Shreeves, of Southeast.

Officers were responding to the report of a shooting at the 2600 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast at 12:50 a.m. when they found Shreeves suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs of life and Shreeves was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to police.

The police department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for a homicide committed in D.C.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call the department at 202-727-9099.

