14-year-old in Southeast dies of multiple gunshot wounds

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

June 17, 2023, 9:57 PM

A 14-year-old has died after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Southeast, D.C. police say.

The teen was identified by police as Stephon Shreeves, of Southeast.

Officers were responding to the report of a shooting at the 2600 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast at 12:50 a.m. when they found Shreeves suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs of life and Shreeves was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to police.

The police department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of a person responsible for a homicide committed in D.C.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call the department at 202-727-9099.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

