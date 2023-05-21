21 residents displaced by fire in Southeast DC

An early morning fire in Southeast D.C. has left 21 residents looking for another place to stay.
D.C. Fire and EMS said 60 personnel responded to a three-story apartment building fire in the 5200 block of D Street near C.W. Harris Elementary School before 2 a.m.
Three of the 13 people stuck in the building — filled with heavy smoke on every floor — were rescued by aerial ladder. Another 10 people fled using portable ladders or the stairwell.
One of the firefighters was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
D.C. Fire and EMS said a request for assistance was made to The American Red Cross National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region to help displaced residents.
