21 residents displaced by fire in Southeast DC

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

May 5, 2023, 9:02 AM

An early morning fire in Southeast D.C. has left 21 residents looking for another place to stay.

D.C. Fire and EMS said 60 personnel responded to a three-story apartment building fire in the 5200 block of D Street near C.W. Harris Elementary School before 2 a.m.

Three of the 13 people stuck in the building — filled with heavy smoke on every floor — were rescued by aerial ladder. Another 10 people fled using portable ladders or the stairwell.

One of the firefighters was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

D.C. Fire and EMS said a request for assistance was made to The American Red Cross National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region to help displaced residents.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

