‘How low can you be’: Shooting outside funeral home in Northeast DC leaves man dead, 3 others wounded

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 11, 2023, 2:10 PM

A man is dead and three others were wounded in a shooting outside a funeral home in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday as people who had just attended a funeral service were milling on the sidewalk outside the Stewart Funeral Home near 40th and Benning Road NE.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said the funeral was for a person who was shot and killed in D.C. in March, and there were officers posted near the funeral home during the service at the request of the victim’s family.

Contee said it appears the shooting was targeted. People do not yet have any details about the shooter or shooters. Contee said investigators are working to identify witnesses.

“It’s unfortunate that someone would be so brazen to do such an act, let alone at a funeral,” Contee said during a news conference from the scene of the shooting. “I mean, how low can you be, of a human being, to target other people at a funeral?”

The three people who were wounded were taken to the hospital. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Contee said.

The police response has closed several nearby streets.

Below is a map showing the location of the shooting:

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

