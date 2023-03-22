MARCH MADNESS: Prepare for Men's Sweet 16 games | Women's Sweet 16 is set | New TV deal for Women's tourney? | March Madness TV ratings up | See photos of local teams
Police: 2 dead after shooting in Southeast DC

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

March 22, 2023, 10:35 PM

Two men are dead after being shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night.

D.C. police said it happened in the 4300 block of 3rd Street Southeast just before 7:30 p.m.

Both men are in their early 20s, police said. Police said they do not have a lead on a possible suspect.

Police ask anyone with more information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Below is where police said the shooting happened.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

