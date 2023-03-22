Police: 2 dead after shooting in Southeast DC

Two men are dead after being shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night.

D.C. police said it happened in the 4300 block of 3rd Street Southeast just before 7:30 p.m.

Both men are in their early 20s, police said. Police said they do not have a lead on a possible suspect.

Police ask anyone with more information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 4300 block of 3rd Street SE. No Lookout

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 Have info? Call 202-727-9099/text 50411. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 22, 2023

Below is where police said the shooting happened.