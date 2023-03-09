Judge releases man charged with killing 13-year-old Karon Blake

Jason Lewis's attorney argued successfully that he can be released on his own recognizance and will responsibly return to court for his next hearing in June.

A judge has ordered the D.C. man, charged with killing 13-year-old Karon Blake, released from jail as the case against him continues.

In a hearing to determine the next steps in his case, Jason Lewis’s attorney argued successfully that he can be released on his own recognizance and will responsibly return to court for his next hearing in June.

Lewis will wear an ankle monitoring device as part of D.C.’s high-risk supervision program, his attorney Lee Smith III confirmed to WTOP.

Lewis turned himself in on Jan. 31 and was initially ordered held in the D.C. Jail.

On Jan. 7, the former D.C. Parks employee told investigators he heard noises on the street late at night and went to his front door armed with a gun to investigate.

Police said surveillance cameras shows him firing a shot at a car and then firing at Blake, who was running to him.

Police said Blake was one of a group of teens suspected of breaking into cars that night.

Lewis is charged with 2nd-degree murder while armed and gun charges.