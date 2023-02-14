‘See the big ring?’ 3 DC couples tie knot in Valentine’s Day virtual ceremonies

Valentine's Day is for hearts and flowers. Three area couples chose the day to get married in online civil ceremonies presided over by a D.C. court officer.

Lewis McCarson and Geri Harvey were one of three couples to wed in online civil ceremonies provided over by a D.C. court officer. (Courtesy D.C. Superior Court) D.C. Superior Court officer Kimmiyonne Wells presided over the ceremonies. (Courtesy D.C. Superior Court) Phillip Hall and Gelila Shenegelegne were one of three couples to wed in online civil ceremonies provided over by a D.C. court officer. (Courtesy D.C. Superior Court) Martha Kalikela and Daniel Beaulieu were one of three couples to wed in online civil ceremonies provided over by a D.C. court officer. (Courtesy D.C. Superior Court)

“Just repeat after me: I, Geri, take thee Lewis,” instructed Kimmiyonne Wells, of D.C. Superior Court, her voice and image transmitted from the D.C. Superior Court building to the bride and groom in the comfort of their home — and also beamed to the desktops and mobile screens of invited guests from wherever they may be.

“I, Geri, take thee Lewis … to be my wedded spouse … to have and to hold from this day forward,” vowed the bride, Geri Harvey, who wore a sparkling, white dress and a white flower in her hair.

“With this ring … I thee wed,” responded the groom, Lewis McCarson.

Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, D.C. Superior Court has been conducting all wedding ceremonies online and no date has been announced for resuming in-person weddings at the courthouse. In two other Valentine’s Day afternoon ceremonies, Gelila Shenegelegne married Phillip Hall, and Martha Kalikela married Daniel Beaulieu.

“Look at the ring, one more time. See the ring? See the big ring?” said Harvey, as her new husband chuckled. Later, Harvey shared thoughts about being married on Valentine’s Day.

Harvey said Valentine’s Day is the perfect day for a wedding, adding it’s the “perfect day for love.”

“I’m just happy we’re married. I love him,” Harvey said. “I’ve been with him for five years, and I’m just glad that we did it, and I’m glad we did it on Valentine’s Day.”