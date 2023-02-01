Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 1 dead, 1 injured…

1 dead, 1 injured in separate DC vehicle crashes

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 12, 2023, 7:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two separate accidents involving vehicles in D.C. Saturday morning left a man dead and a woman with serious injuries, according to D.C. police.

Police said shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to Georgia Avenue and Ingraham Street Northwest for a report of a vehicle accident.

When officers arrived, they found a man, who they pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Around an hour later, D.C. police said more officers went to Interstate 695 eastbound at the 11th Street Bridge to respond to a multi-vehicle accident.

When they arrived, they found a woman unconscious, but breathing. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two accidents are currently under investigation, according to police.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up