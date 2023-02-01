1 dead, 1 injured in separate DC vehicle crashes

Two separate accidents involving vehicles in D.C. Saturday morning left a man dead and a woman with serious injuries, according to D.C. police.

Police said shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to Georgia Avenue and Ingraham Street Northwest for a report of a vehicle accident.

When officers arrived, they found a man, who they pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Around an hour later, D.C. police said more officers went to Interstate 695 eastbound at the 11th Street Bridge to respond to a multi-vehicle accident.

When they arrived, they found a woman unconscious, but breathing. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two accidents are currently under investigation, according to police.