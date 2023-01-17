Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Fire during standoff with…

Fire during standoff with DC police displaces people, cats

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

January 17, 2023, 4:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Five people and six cats are out of their homes due to a fire that started during a standoff with D.C. police on Monday.

It happened on the 200 block of 37th Place Southeast before 3 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Armed with a weapon, a man — wanted by police — holed up in an apartment and then apparently set it on fire, WTOP’s Kyle Cooper reported from the scene.

“By the time we engaged in a fire attack, there was fire in the first and second floor and in the attic,” D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo said, adding that firefighters had to wait an hour after they arrived to start putting it out.

The man was taken into custody and was seen heading off the scene in an ambulance. D.C. Fire and EMS said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper, who reported from Southeast D.C., contributed to the report.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up