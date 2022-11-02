National Zoo to host its annual ZooLights

You will need a special entry pass, separate from a daily zoo pass to see ZooLights at the National Zoo this year.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo will have its holiday tradition in hosting this year’s ZooLights from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 25 to Dec. 30.

What’s different about this year’s free event is that you will need a special entry pass, separate from a daily zoo pass, the National Zoo said.

There will be a flat-rate parking fee of $30, and daytime parking tickets are not valid for ZooLights.

This event will have live music performances, winter treats and numerous opportunities for people to do their holiday shopping.

According to the National Zoo, attendees will be seeing LED lights and several glowing animal lanterns that “transform the Zoo into a winter wonderland.”

Check out the dates below.