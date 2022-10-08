Women march for abortion rights in DC

Protestors with the Women's March advocate for abortion rights one week after the Supreme Court's term began.

Protestors holding signs at the Women's March in D.C. on Oct. 8, 2022. WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez A protestor with their sign at the Woman's March, which was held blocks away from the Supreme Court, on Oct. 8, 2022. WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez A week after the Supreme Court began its term, protestors with the Women's March take to the streets, advocating for abortion rights on Oct. 8, 2022. WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez The march and rally unfolded on a crisp fall day and the rallygoers stood elbow to elbow on Oct. 8, 2022. WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez Protestors with the Women's March gather and advocate for abortion rights on Oct. 8, 2022. WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez

Exactly one month before Election Day, the Women’s March held a rally and march for abortion rights Saturday — gathering in a Capitol Hill park, just a few blocks from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Thousands of demonstrators traveled from states including Texas, North Carolina and Ohio. Marchers carried signs, some of them dressed in costumes.

It was all in an effort to advocate for abortion rights and to try to give a boost to abortion rights-supporting Democratic candidates facing challenges in next month’s congressional elections.

“Clearly they’re not hearing us in Texas. This is an S.O.S. … This has real life consequences for people who look like me, we can no longer afford to be criminalized for something as simple as health and reproductive rights,” said Imari Reynolds, who traveled to the demonstration from Houston.

The Women’s March is rallying thousands in D.C. right now, mustering support for abortion rights exactly a month before the midterm elections. Chants of “abortion is health care” echoing through the streets south of the Capitol, banners reading “women’s wave rising.” pic.twitter.com/z7IFefNbxo — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) October 8, 2022

The march and rally unfolded on a crisp fall day and the rallygoers stood elbow to elbow before a big soundstage in Folger Park that featured musical performances and speakers.

“I’m out here today to try to get our rights back, as women … if the government is going to force women to have babies then the government needs to pay for everything for that child, period. All of the prenatal care, the birth costs, everything,” said Staci Lee, who traveled from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.