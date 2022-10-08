RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Women march for abortion rights in DC

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

October 8, 2022, 7:50 PM

Protestors holding signs at the Women’s March in D.C. on Oct. 8, 2022.

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
A protestor with their sign at the Woman’s March, which was held blocks away from the Supreme Court, on Oct. 8, 2022.

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
A week after the Supreme Court began its term, protestors with the Women’s March take to the streets, advocating for abortion rights on Oct. 8, 2022.

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
Protestors
The march and rally unfolded on a crisp fall day and the rallygoers stood elbow to elbow on Oct. 8, 2022.

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
Protestors with the Women’s March gather and advocate for abortion rights on Oct. 8, 2022.

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
(1/5)
Protestors

Exactly one month before Election Day, the Women’s March held a rally and march for abortion rights Saturday — gathering in a Capitol Hill park, just a few blocks from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Thousands of demonstrators traveled from states including Texas, North Carolina and Ohio. Marchers carried signs, some of them dressed in costumes.

It was all in an effort to advocate for abortion rights and to try to give a boost to abortion rights-supporting Democratic candidates facing challenges in next month’s congressional elections.

“Clearly they’re not hearing us in Texas. This is an S.O.S. … This has real life consequences for people who look like me, we can no longer afford to be criminalized for something as simple as health and reproductive rights,” said Imari Reynolds, who traveled to the demonstration from Houston.

The march and rally unfolded on a crisp fall day and the rallygoers stood elbow to elbow before a big soundstage in Folger Park that featured musical performances and speakers.

“I’m out here today to try to get our rights back, as women … if the government is going to force women to have babies then the government needs to pay for everything for that child, period. All of the prenatal care, the birth costs, everything,” said Staci Lee, who traveled from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

