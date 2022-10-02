2 men, 1 child shot in Northwest DC

Two men and a child were injured in a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Monday night.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at 1st Street and Missouri Avenue.

Both men and the child were found with gunshot wounds, but were conscious and breathing. The men and child are in stable condition and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A D.C. police spokesperson says the department will provide more details later tonight.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

This story is in progress. Check back at WTOP.com for more updates.