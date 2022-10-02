RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine's allies
2 men, 1 child shot in Northwest DC

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

October 24, 2022, 8:50 PM

Two men and a child were injured in a shooting in Northwest D.C. Monday night.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at 1st Street and Missouri Avenue.

Both men and the child were found with gunshot wounds, but were conscious and breathing. The men and child are in stable condition and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A D.C. police spokesperson says the department will provide more details later tonight.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

This story is in progress. Check back at WTOP.com for more updates.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

