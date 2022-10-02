2 hospitalized after stabbing outside grocery store in Northwest DC

Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Northwest D.C.

Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Northwest D.C.

It happened on the 3300 block of Wisconsin Avenue Northwest near a supermarket. Two men, who are conscious and breathing, were taken to the hospital, police said, adding that a suspect is in custody.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez, who was on the scene, reported blood spattered on the pavement outside.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP News for updates.