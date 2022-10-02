RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
2 hospitalized after stabbing outside grocery store in Northwest DC

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 6, 2022, 7:53 PM

Two men are in the hospital after a stabbing in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Northwest D.C.

It happened on the 3300 block of Wisconsin Avenue Northwest near a supermarket. Two men, who are conscious and breathing, were taken to the hospital, police said, adding that a suspect is in custody.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez, who was on the scene, reported blood spattered on the pavement outside.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP News for updates. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

