Vehicle sought in Northwest DC shooting that injured 2

D.C. police are looking for a vehicle linked to a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on the 3600 block of New Hampshire Avenue Northwest in the Petworth area. A red Kia Soul was seen fleeing the scene.

Police said two men were shot near the Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station.

Police did not detail the severity of their injuries, but the men were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on what happened should call 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where the shooting happened.