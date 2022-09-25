RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police investigating fatal…

DC police investigating fatal Northeast shooting

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

September 25, 2022, 1:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 2300 block of 15th Street in Northeast that left a 32-year-old District man dead.

Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a shooting and found David Scott suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a police report. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead after all life-saving measures failed.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Information may also be submitted anonymously to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up