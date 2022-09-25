DC police investigating fatal Northeast shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 2300 block of 15th Street in Northeast that left a 32-year-old District man dead.

Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a shooting and found David Scott suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a police report. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead after all life-saving measures failed.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Information may also be submitted anonymously to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place: