DC man wanted in mother of 5’s death arrested in Florida

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

August 30, 2022, 1:22 AM

A man charged with the murder of a mother of five children in Southeast D.C. was arrested Monday in Jacksonville, Florida.

Wonell A. Jones Jr., 34, of Southeast D.C., was taken into custody by federal marshals.

He’s charged with first-degree murder while armed in the shooting death of 33-year-old Audora Williams.

D.C. police said Williams was killed at her home on Knox Place in Southeast on July 19, calling her case “domestic in nature.” Officers found Williams with multiple gunshot wounds and said she died at the scene. Investigators say her children were home at the time of the shooting. 

News partners NBC Washington reported that Williams had a series of temporary protection orders against Jones, the father of two of her five children.

According to a news release, Jones will go through the extradition process and will return to D.C. to face charges. 

