WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Explosions rock Crimea | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Home » Washington, DC News » American U. adds fleet…

American U. adds fleet of E-scooters ahead of fall term

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

August 17, 2022, 1:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This fall, it will be a little easier for American University students in D.C. to get to class on time.

Electric scooters powered by renewable energy are now available on the main campus, the Washington College of Law Tenley campus, and the Spring Valley building, as part of a partnership with Spin, a “micromobility” company.

On Monday, the electric scooters were rolled out for rental at stations near existing bike racks around campus. The scooters are available to students, faculty and other university staffers as long as they’re at least 18 and have a valid driver’s license, and have downloaded the Spin app.

“This new partnership offers another efficient transit opportunity for our campus community, reduces the university’s carbon footprint, and decreases traffic congestion,” CFO, vice president and treasurer Bronte Burleigh-Jones said in a statement Wednesday.

On Aug. 24 and 25, Spin will hand out free helmets on the university Quad. Afterward, free helmets will be available upon request. Riders will also be eligible for a 30% discount on Overade brand helmets.

The scooters mark another new option for students, in addition to bike sharing, shuttles and the U-Pass.

In 2018, American became the first urban university, the first research university and the largest higher education institution in the nation to achieve carbon neutrality.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA announces small increase to per diem lodging rates for 2023

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as latest consolidation plan comes into focus

Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in six months

Federal money is flowing to support local jobs creation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up