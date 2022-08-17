American U. adds fleet of E-scooters ahead of fall term

This fall, it will be a little easier for American University students to get to class on time. Electric scooters powered by renewable energy will be available as part of a partnership with the company Spin.

Electric scooters powered by renewable energy are now available on the main campus, the Washington College of Law Tenley campus, and the Spring Valley building, as part of a partnership with Spin, a “micromobility” company.

On Monday, the electric scooters were rolled out for rental at stations near existing bike racks around campus. The scooters are available to students, faculty and other university staffers as long as they’re at least 18 and have a valid driver’s license, and have downloaded the Spin app.

“This new partnership offers another efficient transit opportunity for our campus community, reduces the university’s carbon footprint, and decreases traffic congestion,” CFO, vice president and treasurer Bronte Burleigh-Jones said in a statement Wednesday.

On Aug. 24 and 25, Spin will hand out free helmets on the university Quad. Afterward, free helmets will be available upon request. Riders will also be eligible for a 30% discount on Overade brand helmets.

The scooters mark another new option for students, in addition to bike sharing, shuttles and the U-Pass.

In 2018, American became the first urban university, the first research university and the largest higher education institution in the nation to achieve carbon neutrality.