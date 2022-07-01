WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
1 critically injured in Southeast DC shooting, police say

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 23, 2022, 5:26 AM

D.C. Police said that a man was seriously injured during a shooting in Southeast on Friday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of Sumner Road SE.


Police said they found a man who had been shot in the head and at least 10 shell casings at the scene.

The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said they haven’t identified a suspect but are currently looking for what appeared to be a grey Infinity 4 door vehicle.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Veronica Canales contributed to this report.

