1 critically injured in Southeast DC shooting, police say

D.C. Police said that a man was seriously injured during a shooting in Southeast on Friday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 1100 block of Sumner Road SE.

Shooting Investigation in the 1100 block of Sumner Road, SE. Lookout for Grey Infiniti 4 Door .

Shooting Investigation in the 1100 block of Sumner Road, SE. Lookout for Grey Infiniti 4 Door.



Police said they found a man who had been shot in the head and at least 10 shell casings at the scene.

The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said they haven’t identified a suspect but are currently looking for what appeared to be a grey Infinity 4 door vehicle.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Veronica Canales contributed to this report.