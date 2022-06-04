RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Washington, DC News » DC's Ward 8 welcomes…

DC’s Ward 8 welcomes a new urban farm and wellness space

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 4, 2022, 8:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The Well at Oxon Run officially opened to the public on Saturday.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
The Well at Oxon Run officially opened to the public on Saturday.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
The Well at Oxon Run officially opened to the public on Saturday.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
The Well at Oxon Run officially opened to the public on Saturday.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
The Well at Oxon Run officially opened to the public on Saturday.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
The Well at Oxon Run officially opened to the public on Saturday.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
The Well at Oxon Run officially opened to the public on Saturday.

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at the opening of The Well at Oxon Run on Saturday. (WTOP/Valerie Bonk)

WTOP/Valerie Bonk
(1/8)

After more than four years of planning, The Well at Oxon Run, a new urban garden and wellness space in Ward 8, has opened its gates.

The Well, located at 300 Valley Avenue in Southeast D.C., had many collaborators that made this opening a reality.

“I say often, ‘when I stand as one, I come as 10,000,'” said Jaren Hill Lockridge, the D.C. Greens Director of The Well at Oxon Run, before the opening.

“It’s not just me. There are so many people that have come before me,” she said.

Following a blessing of the space and remarks from community organizers and leaders, the gates opened, welcoming neighbors into their new wellness space.

The new urban farm and wellness space was created as a partnership between The Green Scheme, The Friends of Oxon Run, Soul of the City and the  D.C. Dept. of Parks and Recreation, which provided an acre of land and a $500,000 grant for programming.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser at the event. “Ward 8 has really established the vision that the rest of the city will follow.”

In addition to the community garden, The Well also features an amphitheater, outdoor classroom, chicken coop, and a library.

Chris Scott, an elementary school gardening and cooking teacher in D.C., was at the grand opening with his family.

“This is a project I’ve been hearing a lot about, and I’m excited to see it with my own eyes,” he said.

Renee Wright, who used to live in the neighborhood, was excited to see the project finally come to fruition.

“This right here has been a long time coming,” she said. “Hopefully it will bring the community closer together. Hopefully, start folks eating healthy.”

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up