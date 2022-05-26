RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | World pushes to get grain out | Russia bolsters army | PHOTOS: Scars of war | Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities
Home » Washington, DC News » March for Our Lives…

March for Our Lives organizing new DC march after Texas school shooting

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com
Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 26, 2022, 2:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The March for Our Lives will take to the streets of the nation’s capital again this June in the wake of Tuesday’s shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The student-led movement was founded in 2018 after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. It rallied thousands on Pennsylvania Avenue in a call for stricter gun control measures on March 24 of that year, concurrently with hundreds of sister rallies across the country.

Late Wednesday — more than four years since the original, and just over a day after 19 students and two teachers were gunned down at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — the March for a Lives announced its intention for a second D.C. march, set for Saturday, June 11.

“We’re marching on our nation’s capital just like we did in 2018,” MFOL said on its website. “Show up, and demonstrate to our elected officials that we demand and deserve a nation free of gun violence.”

MFOL’s announcement came amid a resurgence of youth-led activism for gun reform, sparked by recent mass shootings in Texas and New York state. Students across the country walked out of classes Thursday to protest lax gun control measures. At Meridian High School in Falls Church, Virginia, hundreds of students rallied on their athletic field seeking an end to gun violence.

National Mall spokesman Mike Litterst told WTOP that an application for a permit had not yet been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

NTEU calls for clearer FLRA guidelines to increase federal-labor efficiency

DHS, DoD publish 5G security guidance to help agencies think through key ATO process

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up