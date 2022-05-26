March for Our Lives organizing new DC march after Texas school shooting

A March for Our Lives protest is planned for June 11 in D.C. in response to Tuesday's shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The March for Our Lives will take to the streets of the nation’s capital again this June in the wake of Tuesday’s shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The student-led movement was founded in 2018 after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. It rallied thousands on Pennsylvania Avenue in a call for stricter gun control measures on March 24 of that year, concurrently with hundreds of sister rallies across the country.

Late Wednesday — more than four years since the original, and just over a day after 19 students and two teachers were gunned down at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — the March for a Lives announced its intention for a second D.C. march, set for Saturday, June 11.

“We’re marching on our nation’s capital just like we did in 2018,” MFOL said on its website. “Show up, and demonstrate to our elected officials that we demand and deserve a nation free of gun violence.”

MFOL’s announcement came amid a resurgence of youth-led activism for gun reform, sparked by recent mass shootings in Texas and New York state. Students across the country walked out of classes Thursday to protest lax gun control measures. At Meridian High School in Falls Church, Virginia, hundreds of students rallied on their athletic field seeking an end to gun violence.

National Mall spokesman Mike Litterst told WTOP that an application for a permit had not yet been filed as of Thursday afternoon.