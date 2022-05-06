RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Man shot and killed at gas station in Northwest DC

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

May 6, 2022, 9:36 AM

A man was shot and killed early Friday morning at a gas station in Northwest D.C.

The shooting happened at a Valero gas station on Georgia Avenue just after midnight, D.C. police told WTOP.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police said they’re still looking for a suspect.

