Man shot and killed at gas station in Northwest DC

A man was shot and killed early Friday morning at a gas station in Northwest D.C.

Listen now to WTOP News

A man was shot and killed early Friday morning at a gas station in Northwest D.C.

The shooting happened at a Valero gas station on Georgia Avenue just after midnight, D.C. police told WTOP.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police said they’re still looking for a suspect.

A map of where the shooting happened is below.