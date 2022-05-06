Man shot and killed at gas station in Northwest DC

A man was shot and killed early Friday morning at a gas station in Northwest D.C.
A man was shot and killed early Friday morning at a gas station in Northwest D.C.
The shooting happened at a Valero gas station on Georgia Avenue just after midnight, D.C. police told WTOP.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital and later died.
Police said they’re still looking for a suspect.
A map of where the shooting happened is below.
