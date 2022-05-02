RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mariupol plant evacuations | 'Ghost of Kyiv' a myth | Pelosi and Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
DC Superior Court raises juror payment

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 2, 2022, 2:57 AM

D.C. Superior Court says that those on jury duty will receive an increased daily pay and travel subsidy.

The Districts trial court said that the rate increase to $50 per day with a $7 travel subsidy for all jurors serving. Those not selected for trial on the first day get a combined payment of $57 unless they receive employer compensation.

“We understand that sacrifices are involved when serving on jury duty,” DC Superior Court Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring said in a statement.

The judge said that the court continues to work on reducing service frequency, improving online registration convenience and “to only have those jurors actually needed for jury panels come to the courthouse with our night-before call-in system.”

Previously, D.C. jurors received $40 per day and a $5 travel subsidy for their time spent on jury duty.

The increase is the result of a request for additional funding that was made to Congress with the goal of placing the Superior Court jury fees on par with federal U.S. District Court jurors.

“We provide free daycare for children 2 ½ years of age and older and have free WiFi. But juror compensation levels were outdated,” Judge Josey-Herring said. “This is a way of expressing our appreciation to those DC residents who come down to the courthouse to serve jury duty.”

