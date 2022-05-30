RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Home » Washington, DC News » DC Black Pride back…

DC Black Pride back in person this Memorial Day weekend ahead of Pride Month

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 30, 2022, 6:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pride Month is often celebrated in June with rainbows and what some deem as easy-to-criticize consumption of branded products. However, Memorial Day weekend also acts as a days-early celebration of Black LGBTQ+ communities through DC’s Black Pride.

Black Pride weekend kicked off on May 26 — its first fully in-person events in three years since the COVID-19 pandemic — with a Black, Gay and Thriving event focusing on the work of gay people of color by highlighting their professional success.

The event, hosted by the D.C. organization Gay Professional Men of Color, provided an opportunity to see what a “full rainbow of success” looks like for the Black community.

“Far too often do we look to those outside of our community to dictate what ‘success’ looks like, how to get there, when we already have amazing examples within our community,” the organization said in a news release. “As gay, professional men of color we have made great strides across all career fields from medicine to sports, politics to entertain, and the arts to education.”

Aside from appearances like popular rap artist Saucy Santana, the District event offers a place for Black LGBTQIA community members to celebrate what has since become the Black Pride Movement.

That movement, 30 years after the first DC Black Pride at Banneker Field in the early 1990s, has continued to grow inside and outside of the region, leading to similar events across the U.S.

Monday is the final day of Black Pride events. The full schedule is available at DC Black Pride’s website and includes programming such as a festival in Fort Dupont Park.

You can also read more about pride and its connection to Black gay activism at the Brookings Institute.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up