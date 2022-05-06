DC announces $20M in grants for high-impact tutoring programs

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced a new $20 million investment in high-impact tutoring she says will help address pandemic-disrupted instruction and close opportunity gaps for thousands of K-12 students.

In a news release Friday, the mayor’s office announced high-impact tutoring grants for 12 community-based organizations, with 10 meant to fund English language arts or mathematics programming for at least 90 minutes per week. Collectively, the city says, the grants are expected to serve more than 9,000 students through 2024.

“We know that our children are still recovering from the past two years — academically and emotionally,” Bowser said in a statement.

“Our schools have done a fantastic job bringing students back so that they can be challenged, and loved, and have access to all the resources our schools provide. These investments are about building on that work and targeting the specific needs of our students and school communities.”

The investment forms half of a $40 million allotment in HIT programs over the next three years with which the District hopes to benefit vulnerable students facing opportunity or achievement gaps in relation to their peers. HIT is a form of intensive tutoring done either one-on-one, or in small groups.

The 10 organizations awarded Scaling High-Impact Tutoring Grants are:

AARP Foundation

Blueprint Schools Network

City Year

George Washington University (GWU) Math Matters

Kid Power

The Literacy Lab

Maryland Teacher Tutors

Reading Partners

Saga Education

Springboard Collaborative

Two other organizations are recipients of separate grants aimed at attracting more tutoring services to the District and evaluating the effectiveness of HIT services on offer.

CityTutor DC will receive a grant for strategic program supports, while the Annenberg Institute at Brown University has been awarded a grant for program evaluation services.