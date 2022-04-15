RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | The woman who would make Putin pay | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Reservations open for organized sports on National Mall

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 15, 2022, 12:19 PM

Reservations opened Friday for the 12 mixed-use fields and 12 dedicated softball fields on the National Mall in D.C.

For now, you can make reservations online or by calling 877-444-6777 until May 14.

The National Park Service said more dates will become available each morning at 10 a.m. on a rolling, 30-day advance basis — for example, fields for May 15 will become available April 16; fields for May 16 will become available April 17, etc.

Softball fields can be reserved seven days a week for one-hour stretches.

Start times listed by NPS in a news release are: 7:00 a.m., 8:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Each one-hour reservation is $20.

Large-scale events such as tournaments require a separate permit to hold a special event in park areas, the NPS said. If you need a permit, contact the Division of Permits Management by calling 202-245-4715 or emailing NAMA_Permits@nps.gov and submit an Application for a Permit to Conduct a Demonstration or Special Event in Park Areas (Special Event Permit Application, NPS Form 10-941). Applications for these events are accepted up to one year in advance of the proposed activity.

The National Park Service provides 35 venues for organized athletic play, including softball, volleyball, rugby and cricket, spread over 30 acres in East and West Potomac parks. East Potomac Park is also home to a golf course as well as indoor and outdoor tennis courts.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

