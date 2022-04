A man is in critical condition after being shot near Nationals Park Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. in the 1500 Block of South Capitol Street near the stadium.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a black SUV armed with a gun.

Southbound South Capitol Street is closed between M and P streets.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee is expected to provide more information at a news conference and WTOP has a reporter headed to the scene.