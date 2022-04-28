RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How Biden wants to use oligarchs' assets | Misinformation is a problem | Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham referendum | European leaders blast Russian gas cutoff
Home » Washington, DC News » Car crashes into lobby…

Car crashes into lobby of Capitol Hill hotel

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 28, 2022, 12:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Five people were hurt, including one seriously, when a car crashed into the lobby of a hotel near Capitol Hill Thursday morning. (Courtey D.C. Fire and EMS)
Five people were hurt, one seriously, when a car crashed into the lobby of a hotel near Capitol Hill Thursday morning. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Five people were hurt, including one seriously, when a car crashed into the lobby of a hotel near Capitol Hill Thursday morning. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Five people were hurt, one seriously, when a car crashed into the lobby of a hotel near Capitol Hill Thursday morning. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Five people were hurt, including one seriously, when a car crashed into the lobby of a hotel near Capitol Hill Thursday morning. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Five people were hurt, one seriously, when a car crashed into the lobby of a hotel near Capitol Hill Thursday morning. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Five people were hurt, including one seriously, when a car crashed into the lobby of a hotel near Capitol Hill Thursday morning. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Five people were hurt, one seriously, when a car crashed into the lobby of a hotel near Capitol Hill Thursday morning. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
(1/4)
Five people were hurt, including one seriously, when a car crashed into the lobby of a hotel near Capitol Hill Thursday morning. (Courtey D.C. Fire and EMS)
Five people were hurt, including one seriously, when a car crashed into the lobby of a hotel near Capitol Hill Thursday morning. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Five people were hurt, including one seriously, when a car crashed into the lobby of a hotel near Capitol Hill Thursday morning. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Five people were hurt, including one seriously, when a car crashed into the lobby of a hotel near Capitol Hill Thursday morning. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Five people were hurt, one seriously, when a car crashed into the lobby of a hotel near Capitol Hill on Thursday morning.

The person who was seriously hurt, was standing in either the lobby or the driveway and has injuries that are not life-threatening, said D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo. The other people who were hurt, including the driver, have minor injuries.

Photos from the scene showed the lobby of the Yotel Hotel, a four-star hotel on New Jersey Avenue, strewed with shattered glass, a busted-out front entrance and a gray sedan that appeared to come to rest alongside a front desk inside the lobby at around 11 a.m.

The fire department determined there were no structural issues from the crash. A Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs building inspector was requested.

Two people were killed and nine injured after a car crashed into an outdoor dining section of a restaurant in the Chevy Chase neighborhood in Northwest D.C. last month.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report. 

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

Federal banking agencies trying to ensure AI, ML benefit most rather than the few

For female service members, online harassment is a fact of life. For DoD, it’s not worth measuring

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up