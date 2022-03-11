RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Man shot and killed at DC gas station

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

March 11, 2022, 9:19 PM

A man has died after being shot at a gas station in Southeast D.C. Friday afternoon.

D.C. police said the shooting took place at around 2:30 p.m. at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

It is unknown if the man died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

According to a tweet from D.C. police, officers are searching for a male suspect who was last seen running eastbound on Pennsylvania Avenue towards Southern Avenue SE.

Police say the suspect was wearing light grey clothing and a white t-shirt.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

