Man shot and killed at DC gas station

A man was killed after being shot at a gas station in Southeast D.C. Friday afternoon.

A man has died after being shot at a gas station in Southeast D.C. Friday afternoon.

D.C. police said the shooting took place at around 2:30 p.m. at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

It is unknown if the man died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

According to a tweet from D.C. police, officers are searching for a male suspect who was last seen running eastbound on Pennsylvania Avenue towards Southern Avenue SE.

Police say the suspect was wearing light grey clothing and a white t-shirt.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.