RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hopes of returning wane | Coat drive to support refugees | US accepting refugees | Zelenskyy urges NATO donations
Home » Washington, DC News » DC attorney general accuses…

DC attorney general accuses Pepco of mishandling community solar projects, overcharging

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 24, 2022, 3:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine’s office filed a complaint Wednesday against Pepco for allegedly mishandling community solar energy projects.

As a result, the OAG said, 6,800 D.C. households were potentially overcharged on their monthly bills — including 5,000 low-income households. It also said that in the process, Pepco could be undermining the city’s clean energy goals.

“The District has tried to work with Pepco for nearly two years to address problems with community solar programs and ensure 6,800 households — including thousands of low-income residents — get the solar energy discounts they are owed. Unfortunately, these programs are still not working as intended, and residents continue to get overcharged on their electric bills,” Racine said in a statement.

“Enough is enough. We have heard from numerous D.C. residents who are rightly fed up with Pepco’s seeming inability, intentional or otherwise, to allow for consumer choice and transition to clean energy, as required by law.”

The OAG’s complaint was filed with the Public Service Commission. It aims to force Pepco to provide relief for residents who were deprived of promised credits on their electric bills, compensate community solar project owners and pay penalties for legal violations, according to Racine’s office.

A Pepco spokesperson said the company is reviewing the complaint.

“We are committed to helping the District achieve its leading climate goals and continue to support our customers with interconnecting their local solar into the local energy grid and helping to connect our customers with community solar projects,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

They added that Pepco has recently partnered with NHT Ingenuity Power on a community solar facility at their Benning Service Center to save qualified households money.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

CDO Council sees ‘unique opportunity’ to elevate data talent across government

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up