Thousands in DC without electricity Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

More than 6,200 Pepco customers in D.C. are without power Wednesday morning. The utility said it is due to a power outage in the vicinity of 16th Street and Columbia Road, NW, affecting the Cardozo, Columbia Heights, Lanier Heights, and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods. WTOP Traffic says traffic lights in the area are affected. Restoration time is estimated for 3 p.m.

Matt Small

