Boy injured in Southeast DC shootout at gas station

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

February 27, 2022, 5:01 AM

A boy is recovering after being injured during a shootout in D.C. early Sunday morning, police say.

Two males parked at a gas station on MLK Jr. Avenue in Southeast and began to open fire just after 1 a.m., D.C. Police told WTOP. Two other males returned fire.

Along with multiple shell casings being found, D.C. Police said they also found a boy who was shot in the arm.

He was taken to the hospital where he’s expected to be ok.

Police are currently looking at surveillance footage to track down the suspects.

Andrew Alsbrooks

Andrew Alsbrooks is an Associate Producer at WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Andrew worked for NBC Washington and he currently works at NBC Sports Washington from time to time. Finding the “why” in every story is what drives him to put his best foot forward on any topic that faces him.

