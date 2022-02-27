Boy injured in Southeast DC shootout at gas station

A boy is recovering after being injured during a shootout in D.C. early Sunday morning, police say.

A boy is recovering after being injured during a shootout in D.C. early Sunday morning, police say.

Two males parked at a gas station on MLK Jr. Avenue in Southeast and began to open fire just after 1 a.m., D.C. Police told WTOP. Two other males returned fire.

Along with multiple shell casings being found, D.C. Police said they also found a boy who was shot in the arm.

He was taken to the hospital where he’s expected to be ok.

Police are currently looking at surveillance footage to track down the suspects.