Parking restrictions, road closures for MLK Peace Walk

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Walk takes place in D.C. Monday morning. Here are the parking restrictions and road closures for the event.

Individuals and nonprofits “dedicated to peace and positivity” will be walking, according to the MLK Holiday D.C. website.

Here are the parking restrictions and street closures you need to know about:

There will be no parking on Minnesota Avenue from Good Hope Road to 16th Street, SE, until 2 p.m.

Minnesota Avenue from Good Hope Road to 16th Street, SE, will be closed to traffic until 1 p.m.

D.C. police said all vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

The following streets may be closed intermittently from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

South Capitol Street from Potomac Avenue to Howard Road, SE;

Howard Road from South Capitol Street to Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE;

Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue from Howard Road to Good Hope Road, SE;

Good Hope Road from Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to Minnesota Avenue, SE.

The walk starts at 10 a.m.

Related events are being streamed on YouTube.