DC police seek vehicle connected to predawn robbery in Northwest

Police in the District are seeking information on a vehicle they believe was involved in an armed predawn robbery on Saturday morning.

The robbery took place at approximately 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning in the 7300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At that time, two suspects in a vehicle approached the victim. One of the suspects then brandished a handgun and demanded the victim hand over their property.

After taking the victim’s property, the two suspects fled in their vehicle, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say they are seeking information on the suspects’ vehicle, which they believe is a white, 2019 or 2020 Honda CRV with temporary tags. A photo of the vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera.

MPD says that anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action, but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.