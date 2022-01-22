CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
DC police seek vehicle connected to predawn robbery in Northwest

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

January 22, 2022, 11:38 PM

Police in the District are seeking information on a vehicle they believe was involved in an armed predawn robbery on Saturday morning.

The robbery took place at approximately 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning in the 7300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At that time, two suspects in a vehicle approached the victim. One of the suspects then brandished a handgun and demanded the victim hand over their property.

After taking the victim’s property, the two suspects fled in their vehicle, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say they are seeking information on the suspects’ vehicle, which they believe is a white, 2019 or 2020 Honda CRV with temporary tags. A photo of the vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera.

D.C. police are seeking information on a white 2019 or 2020 Honda CRV they believe was involved in an armed predawn robbery in Northwest. (Photo MPD)

MPD says that anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action, but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

