3 injured in Southeast DC shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

January 12, 2022, 8:28 PM

Three men are in the hospital this evening following a triple shooting in Southeast D.C.

Police said it happened just before 7 p.m. on Good Hope Road in the Anacostia area.

One of the men was found unconscious and breathing. The two other victims are expected to survive.

Police say they are searching for the shooter, but they did not have an initial suspect description.

Good Hope Road between 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue SE, and the 1900 block of 14th Street SE between U Street and T Street SE are closed in both directions.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

