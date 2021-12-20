Four dead during violent night in DC

The shootings pushed the District's homicide total for the year to at least 219, marking the highest number since 2003, when D.C. recorded 248 homicides.

It has been a violent year in the nation’s capital, and things are not getting any better in the closing days of 2021, as police investigate four more homicides Monday morning.

Investigators said the four victims — all men — were killed in three separate shootings across Northwest D.C. overnight from Sunday into early Monday morning.

One man was found shot in the chest inside a car on Park Place, near Old Soldiers’ Home Golf Course, after a call placed to police around 10:48 p.m. Sunday.

Two other men were found shot dead inside an apartment on P Street near Logan Circle. Detectives believe both shot each other following a dispute around midnight.

The fourth victim was found in the middle of Allison Street, near Grant Circle Park, suffering from a gunshot to the head just after midnight. Lifesaving efforts failed, and he died at the scene.

The shootings pushed the District’s homicide total for the year to at least 219, marking the highest number since 2003, when D.C. recorded 248 homicides.

In 2020, D.C. recorded 198 homicides.

More than two-thirds of the country’s most populous cities have seen more homicides in 2021 than last year, a continuation of the troubling increase in homicides that began at the onset of the pandemic in 2020, according to a CNN analysis of major cities.