Arrest made in crossbow incident at a DC Trader Joe’s

Police in D.C. have arrested one of two suspects who used a crossbow to threaten a grocery store employee the day after Christmas.

The incident took place at the Trader Joe’s grocery store on the 1900 block of 14th Street in Northwest Sunday just before 1 p.m. According to D.C. police, one of the suspects was trying to steal items from the store.

When confronted by a store employee, police say the person pulled out a crossbow and pointed at the employee. Both persons left the store after the encounter.

On Monday, police released surveillance photos of the two leaving the store from a nearby surveillance camera. .

MPD seeks suspects in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Crossbow) offense that occurred on 12/26/21 in the 1900 block of 14th Street., NW. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/Q6MpWGharZ pic.twitter.com/SSNzKifhbx — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 27, 2021

Later that evening, police arrested Isis Jones, 26, of Northwest, D.C., who was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and theft two.

Anybody with information should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s text tip line at 50411.