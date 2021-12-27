CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Washington, DC News » Arrest made in crossbow…

Arrest made in crossbow incident at a DC Trader Joe’s

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

December 27, 2021, 11:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in D.C. have arrested one of two suspects who used a crossbow to threaten a grocery store employee the day after Christmas.

The incident took place at the Trader Joe’s grocery store on the 1900 block of 14th Street in Northwest Sunday just before 1 p.m. According to D.C. police, one of the suspects was trying to steal items from the store.

When confronted by a store employee, police say the person pulled out a crossbow and pointed at the employee. Both persons left the store after the encounter.

On Monday, police released surveillance photos of the two leaving the store from a nearby surveillance camera. .

Later that evening, police arrested Isis Jones, 26, of Northwest, D.C., who was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and theft two.

Anybody with information should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text the department’s text tip line at 50411.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up