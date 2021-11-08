DC, Prince George’s Co. border crash hospitalizes 5, one with serious injuries

D.C. and Prince George's County officials confirmed a multicar accident that resulted in several injuries. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on the border between D.C. and Prince George’s County in Maryland.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene along New York Avenue, but requested assistance from Prince Georges County.

Seven patients were identified by authorities in Prince George’s county, with five transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

One unidentified person was admitted with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Crash with multiple injuries NY Ave at DC/PG line. #DCsBravest working with our partners from @PGFDNews. 7 patients. PG & DC transporting 5 patients & 2 others declined transport. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) Nov. 8, 2021



