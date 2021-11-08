CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
DC, Prince George’s Co. border crash hospitalizes 5, one with serious injuries

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

November 8, 2021, 12:47 AM

D.C. and Prince George’s County officials confirmed a multicar accident that resulted in several injuries. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on the border between D.C. and Prince George’s County in Maryland.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene along New York Avenue, but requested assistance from Prince Georges County.

Seven patients were identified by authorities in Prince George’s county, with five transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

One unidentified person was admitted with serious, life-threatening injuries.


This is a developing story.

