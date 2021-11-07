DC police seek help identifying robbery suspects

D.C. police are asking for the public's help in identifying four suspects in a robbery that took place Saturday night.

MPD seeks assistance in identifying suspects in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on 11/6/21, in the 900 block of Wesley Place, SW. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/7lDEjTOmTs pic.twitter.com/vXxTnCDD4j — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 7, 2021

Police said the suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of Wesley Place Southwest at approximately 9:25 p.m. Saturday. The three individuals assaulted the victims and took the victim’s property.

The victim sustained minor injuries, police said.

Images of the suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.