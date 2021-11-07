CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police seek help…

DC police seek help identifying robbery suspects

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

November 7, 2021, 11:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a robbery that took place Saturday night.

Police said the suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of Wesley Place Southwest at approximately 9:25 p.m. Saturday. The three individuals assaulted the victims and took the victim’s property.

The victim sustained minor injuries, police said.

Images of the suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera:

(Courtesy D.C. police)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Tags:

dc police | robbery

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up