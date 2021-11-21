CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
DC police arrest two suspects in string of armed robberies

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 21, 2021, 10:09 PM

Police confirmed that two males were arrested and charged with armed robbery after a string of thefts in DC on Friday.

Malik Seltzer, 26, and an unnamed 13-year-old male, were two of the three suspects that police sought in connection to these robberies.

The first attack happened at about 7:12 p.m. when three suspects entered a store on 14th Street in Northwest D.C. Police said that these three threatened an employee with a gun, assaulted a victim with a hammer and fled the scene with an unknown sum of money.

Officers said that suspects entered another store on Georgia Avenue NE a short time later. There, police said that the employee was threatened with a handgun, gave the suspects money, and was also forced to give them personal property.

At 8:40 p.m., at a store on Florida Avenue NW, the suspects approached employees with handguns and assaulted the victims. Police said that the victims were able to detain two of the suspects until police arrived.

These events are under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 202-727-9099.

A map of where the incidents happened is included below.

 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

