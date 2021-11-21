DC police arrest two suspects in string of armed robberies

Malik Seltzer, 26, and an unnamed 13-year-old male, were two of three suspects that police sought in connection to these robberies.

Police confirmed that two males were arrested and charged with armed robbery after a string of thefts in DC on Friday.

Malik Seltzer, 26, and an unnamed 13-year-old male, were two of the three suspects that police sought in connection to these robberies.

The first attack happened at about 7:12 p.m. when three suspects entered a store on 14th Street in Northwest D.C. Police said that these three threatened an employee with a gun, assaulted a victim with a hammer and fled the scene with an unknown sum of money.

Officers said that suspects entered another store on Georgia Avenue NE a short time later. There, police said that the employee was threatened with a handgun, gave the suspects money, and was also forced to give them personal property.

At 8:40 p.m., at a store on Florida Avenue NW, the suspects approached employees with handguns and assaulted the victims. Police said that the victims were able to detain two of the suspects until police arrived.

MPD announces arrests have been made in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) of Establishment offenses that occurred on 11/19/21 in the in the 3rd /4th Districts. These cases remain under investigation. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/eqRUTZhU4x pic.twitter.com/FQyZdQBNef — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 22, 2021

These events are under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 202-727-9099.

A map of where the incidents happened is included below.