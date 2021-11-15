DC extends program that directs 911 mental health calls to social workers, not police

The District's Mental Health Emergency Dispatch Program was intended to reduce the number of police-involved shootings that occur when the subject of an emergency call may be mentally unstable.

D.C. is set to extend a pilot initiative where certain calls to police involving mental health emergencies are routed to city social workers who are better equipped to handle the situation, Bloomberg CityLab reported Friday.

The District’s Mental Health Emergency Dispatch Program, which was implemented by Mayor Bowser in May, was intended to reduce the number of police-involved shootings that occur when the subject of an emergency call may be mentally unstable.

According to the report, during the first phase, only 2% of behavioral health calls were directed to the team responsible for the pilot.

Cleo Subido, interim director of the Office of Unified Communications, told CityLab that the city is hiring more social workers for the program’s next phase, with a goal of having a third of all mental health calls directed to a dedicated mental health team by the third phase.

Though Subido’s office has not confirmed the details of Bloomberg’s reporting with WTOP, OUC did retweet the CityLab story on their account.

The idea for the pilot first gained traction in the summer of 2020 as nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis dominated the news. In the wake of the protests, the D.C. Council created a 20-member D.C. Police Reform Commission charged with proposing substantial changes in how policing takes place in the District.

Nearly a year later, in April 2021, the commission provided a full report and a set of 90 recommendations to the council titled “Decentering Police To Improve Public Safety.” It was from these recommendations that the change in handling mental health-related calls was put forward.

In a section titled ‘Meeting Crisis with Specialized Skill and Compassion,’ the commission report states: