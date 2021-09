Authorities are investigating a suspicious vehicle near the Tidal Basin in Southwest D.C. and one person has been placed in custody, according to police.

Authorities are investigating a suspicious vehicle near the Tidal Basin in Southwest D.C. and two people have been detained, according to police.

U.S. Park Police and D.C. police responded to the scene around 3 p.m. when a U-Haul was reported on the 1500 block of Maine Avenue near the swan boat parking lot. The area has been shut down while police conduct an investigation.

WTOP’s Anna Gawel contributed to this report.