Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on lockdown

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in D.C. went into lockdown Thursday afternoon due to reports of a suspicious package.

Spokesman Brady McCarron confirmed the lockdown to WTOP’s Megan Cloherty and said they’re “treating it seriously.”

Joint Base Andrews has sent its explosive ordinance disposal team in response.

The building in question was evacuated. Surrounding buildings under shelter in place.

McCarron said that, because of the long holiday weekend, fewer people are impacted.

Anacostia-Bolling went into lockdown in August after a man made his way onto the base. The man was caught about two and a half hours after a “potential armed individual” was reported.

The base in Southeast houses Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units, along with the Washington field office of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the headquarters of the Defense Intelligence Agency.