DC police seek public’s help in finding attempted bank robbery suspect

D.C. police are looking for a suspect they said is responsible for an attempted bank robbery on Thursday.

Detectives from the D.C. police and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in an attempted robbery of a Citibank branch in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At about 2:09 p.m. Thursday, the suspect entered the bank and once inside, the suspect approached the teller and passed a note demanding money, according to D.C. police.

The suspect then fled the scene without taking any money or property.

The suspect was captured by surveillance footage.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District.

Anyone who can identify this individual or has information regarding this case can call police at 202-727-9099. Information can be sent through the text tip line by text messaging 50411.

See a map of the bank where police say the attempted robbery took place: