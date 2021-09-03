CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Washington, DC News » DC police seek public's…

DC police seek public’s help in finding attempted bank robbery suspect

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

September 3, 2021, 9:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Masked robbery suspect
D.C. police have released a photo of a suspect in an attempted robbery of a Citibank. (Courtesy D.C.police)

D.C. police are looking for a suspect they said is responsible for an attempted bank robbery on Thursday.

Detectives from the D.C. police and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in an attempted robbery of a Citibank branch in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At about 2:09 p.m. Thursday, the suspect entered the bank and once inside, the suspect approached the teller and passed a note demanding money, according to D.C. police.

The suspect then fled the scene without taking any money or property.

The suspect was captured by surveillance footage.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District.

Anyone who can identify this individual or has information regarding this case can call police at 202-727-9099. Information can be sent through the text tip line by text messaging 50411.

See a map of the bank where police say the attempted robbery took place:

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB launches Evaluation.gov as hub to showcase work from chief evaluation officers

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up